Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

A stellar bowling show noticed Ireland beat Afghanistan fairly convincingly within the second T20I by 5 wickets and take a 2-0 lead within the five-match T20I collection. With the ball, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany picked up a few wickets every and restricted Afghanistan to 122 for 8.

However, this goal didn’t show to be a simple one to chase and it as soon as once more got here all the way down to George Dockrell to smash a six within the nineteenth over to breach the goal. Ireland regarded good until the twelfth over. Captain Andrew Balbirnie discovered type and high scored with an innings of 46 off 36 deliveries. He was given assist by Lorcan Tucker (27 off 28). However, Balbirnie’s dismissal noticed Ireland lose 4 fast wickets for simply 38 runs.

Earlier within the day, Afghanistan batted first however might by no means discover momentum of their innings on a sluggish pitch. Incidentally, this was the primary time in his worldwide profession that Rashid Khan went back-to-back matches with out with the ability to decide up a wicket. After his figures of 25 runs for no wickets within the first T20I, he ended with none for 27 from his 4 overs within the second match. Either an enormous match is developing for him, or he should look again at himself and rectify his errors.

Ireland vs Afghanistan third T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Ireland vs Afghanistan match is not going to be broadcast on any channel in India. It shall be reside streamed on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan third T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batter: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli

Wicket-keeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

