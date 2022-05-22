IRGC commander killed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Iran’s Islamic

Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) colonel Sayyad Khodai killed in

Tehran assault, IRGC public relations division stated in a

assertion, Trend

studies.

The incident befell tonight on Mujahedin Islam Street in

Tehran. Two motorcyclists shot the colonel 5 instances and killed

him in entrance of his condo.

According to the report, the perpetrators of the assault are on

the wished checklist. Colonel S. Khodai fought in Syria. He was

reportedly killed by counter-revolutionaries.