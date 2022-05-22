Europe
IRGC commander killed in Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Iran’s Islamic
Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) colonel Sayyad Khodai killed in
Tehran assault, IRGC public relations division stated in a
assertion, Trend
studies.
The incident befell tonight on Mujahedin Islam Street in
Tehran. Two motorcyclists shot the colonel 5 instances and killed
him in entrance of his condo.
According to the report, the perpetrators of the assault are on
the wished checklist. Colonel S. Khodai fought in Syria. He was
reportedly killed by counter-revolutionaries.