Irish court finds former soldier guilty of ISIS membership





Three judges on the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday discovered former Irish soldier Lisa Smith responsible of becoming a member of ISIS in Syria.

Smith, from Dundalk, on Ireland’s east coast, had pleaded not responsible to membership of an illegal terrorist group.

