Irish ex-soldier Lisa Smith found guilty of Islamic State membership

Irish ex-soldier Lisa Smith has been convicted of membership of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, a court docket in Dublin has dominated.

Smith, who left the military in 2011, was discovered to have been a member of the Islamist militant group between a minimum of 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

Judge Tony Hunt of the Special Criminal Court dominated that opposite to her plea of not responsible, Smith had knowingly travelled to an space of Syria managed by IS in 2015 after changing to Islam.

She had beforehand made a pilgrimage to Mecca in 2012 and expressed on Facebook her need to stay underneath Sharia legislation and die as a “martyr”.

Smith, who was within the military for 10 years, was additionally accused of shifting to Raqqa, Syria, which was then managed by IS, and marrying a British man who took half in armed patrols for the phobia group. She was deported together with her two-year-old daughter after the autumn of IS in 2019 and arrested at Dublin Airport.

At the shut of the nine-week trial, Smith was, nonetheless, was discovered not responsible of financing a terrorist organisation over an €800 donation she had mentioned was for humanitarian functions.

The cash, she mentioned, was to contribute to the medical therapy of a Syrian nationwide in Turkey. She burst into tears when the choice was introduced on Monday morning.

She will likely be sentenced on Monday, July 11.