Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

WASHINGTON — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin realized he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 Wednesday night whereas attending an occasion with U.S. leaders, together with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in accordance with a senior administration official.

Martin — additionally known as Ireland’s taoiseach — was attending the Ireland Funds thirtieth National Gala on the National Building Museum in Washington when he examined optimistic, forward of deliberate St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders.

The official was not licensed to speak about Martin’s situation and spoke to The Associated Press on situation of anonymity.

Biden, who spoke briefly on the occasion, was not deemed a detailed contact of Martin, White House spokesman Chris Meagher mentioned. The COVID-19 shut name got here a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff examined optimistic for the virus.

It was not instantly clear how Martin’s analysis would have an effect on the scheduled St. Patrick’s Day occasions on the White House.