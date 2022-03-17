Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin tests positive for Covid while in D.C. to meet Biden

In response to questions, the White House mentioned it didn’t “have anything further to add.”

Pelosi’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to requests for touch upon the place Martin was seated, and the way this may have an effect on testing protocols and Thursday’s schedule for the House speaker, who was anticipated to attend occasions for St. Patrick’s Day.

Martin is in Washington for vacation celebrations and was scheduled to satisfy with Biden on Thursday on the White House. Martin and Biden have been then imagined to ship remarks on the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on the Capitol. Thursday evening, he and his spouse, Mary Martin, have been scheduled to hitch Biden and first woman Jill Biden for a shamrock presentation on the White House.

Martin’s constructive check comes as Washington, the White House and Capitol Hill transfer to ease pandemic restrictions, together with masks mandates, amid a drop in coronavirus instances. Although there’s been a lull within the pandemic, and whereas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tips say 98 p.c of the inhabitants can go mask-free, instances are once more rising in Europe and the Western Pacific, a possible warning signal that one other wave may very well be coming to the U.S.

Biden, 79, is totally vaccinated and received a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in September. January information published by the CDC exhibits that third doses are at the least 90 p.c efficient at conserving Americans contaminated by the Omicron variant out of the hospital. The additional pictures are much more necessary for adults 50 and older.

The White House introduced on Tuesday that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had examined constructive for Covid — the primary identified case of the virus within the first and second households since they took workplace in January 2021 — which saved Vice President Kamala Harris from attending an occasion with Biden on Tuesday night.

Both Biden and Harris have prevented testing constructive for Covid thus far, even after a number of exposures throughout the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.