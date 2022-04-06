Iron ore jacks up Rio Tinto’s tax bill

Rio Tinto has declared a 58 per cent leap in its tax and royalty funds in 2021, underlining the positive factors reaped by international miners from a spike in iron ore costs.

Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, final yr paid $US13.3 billion ($A17.5 billion) in taxes and royalties throughout the nations it operates in, in contrast with $US8.4 billion in 2020.

The positive factors got here regardless of the continued challenges of COVID-19, which resulted in labour shortages attributable to pandemic restrictions and restricted the ramp-up of the corporate’s Pilbara operations in Western Australia.

“We acknowledge the support of our host governments and communities in helping us keep our sites operating at a time when many other industries were heavily constrained,” chief monetary officer Peter Cunningham says within the firm’s annual taxes paid report.

The bulk of the 2021 invoice was paid in Australia, with Rio contributing $US11.1 billion by the use of taxes and royalties to state and federal authorities coffers right here.

It had paid $US6.8 billion to Australian governments in 2020.

Other vital funds included $US855 million in Canada, $US544 million in Mongolia, and $US562 million in Chile, every of which host key mining operations of the group.

Rio’s efficient earnings tax charge was 28 per cent globally and 30.1 per cent in Australia.

The value of iron ore – Rio’s essential income earner – surged in 2021 because of larger demand from China and disrupted international provides from Brazil.

Rio reported a median realised value of $US143.8 a tonne for the yr, a forty five per cent enchancment from 2020.

The leap in costs helped Rio submit file earnings of $US21.38 billion in 2021, up 72 per cent from the earlier yr.