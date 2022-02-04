‘Ironic’: Aussies take cheeky swipe at England

They could have already retained the urn however don’t anticipate the Aussies to go straightforward on England within the ultimate two video games of the Women’s Ashes.

Popular Aussie fast Megan Schutt has taken a cheeky swipe at England now that the vacationers have missed their likelihood for Ashes glory, declaring “if there’s anyone we can put pressure on it’s England”.

With its 27-run win within the first of three ODIs on Thursday evening, Australia ensured it will a minimum of draw the Ashes sequence and retain the prized urn.

But with the World Cup looming and an opportunity to say an outright sequence victory, the Aussies need to maintain their ft on the throats of the English.

Schutt is backing her troops to get the job done, pointing to the one-off Test as evidence of their ability to withstand the pressure of the biggest series in cricket.

“It’s the Ashes. Every sport involves the wire,” stated Schutt, who was referred to as again into the XI for the primary ODI after lacking the Test.

“That Test just showed the levels that we’re at and the pressure that both teams create.

“I think they came out in the media and they said something about us caving under pressure. We thought it was a bit ironic after they lost 6-27 in the Test.

“We don’t want to give them a sniff, so the next two games are going to be just as crucial for us.

“If there‘s anyone that we can put pressure on it’s England.”

By profitable one of many two ODIs, Australia will declare a sequence victory, which star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath says is a high precedence.

“A few of the girls have mentioned that just retaining the Ashes doesn’t really sit as well with them as winning them outright. So that’s certainly a big focus for us,” stated McGrath forward of the second ODI, to be performed in Melbourne on Sunday.

“We’re certainly not satisfied. The celebrations were pretty subdued last night, and we’re certainly keen to push on and win this series outright.

“There’s still two big games to go, and certainly as well leading into that World Cup, ODI prep is crucial.”

White-ball specialist Nicola Carey and Test hero Annabel Sutherland each missed out on choice within the first ODI, however McGrath admitted she was uncertain whether or not the pair, each chosen within the World Cup squad, would have an opportunity to strut their stuff within the remaining Ashes matches.

“I‘m not too sure what the plan is, what’s going to happen, but I suppose with workload coming into it, and a busy, busy schedule coming up, that might be something that’s looked at,” she stated.

“But I don‘t think it really matters who we put out on the park at the moment.

“I think our depth is probably our biggest weapon. The fact that a different person seems to be standing up every game for us and playing different roles at different times, that’s a really exciting place to be in.”