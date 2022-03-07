‘Ironwoman’ of squash set for ridiculous new feat

She’s gained seven medals from 5 Commonwealth Games – however Rachael Grinham isn’t achieved but.

Loads has modified for Grinham – and the game of squash – in additional than 20 years within the sport however the 45-year-old mentioned a “less is more” strategy was behind her longevity.

The Queenslander has seven Commonwealth Games medals, together with two golds from her 5 appearances.

She hopes so as to add one other gold to the listing on the Birmingham Games in July and spur a brand new technology of younger girls to take up the game.

Grinham began taking part in the second she was sufficiently old to hit a ball and maintain a racquet. She would play along with her sister on the spare court docket subsequent to the place her mother and father had been taking part in.

There had been 4 huge squash centres, with 10 courts every in Grinham’s house city of Toowoomba. Just one is left standing.

“I’ve never known not playing squash in my life,” Grinham mentioned.

“Unfortunately the sport, in Australia, has died a lot since I was young. I think it is partly because owners of squash centres have been better off selling them than keeping them operating.

“(But) it’s taken off in America and it is massive in Egypt.”

With Tuesday marking International Women’s Day, Grinham mentioned the game had loads to supply, particularly for ladies, with blended doubles and ladies’s competitions growing all over the world.

In the previous males’s squash gamers had obtained extra consideration, video games and cash however Grinham mentioned all of it modified a decade in the past when the boys’s and ladies’s squash associations merged.

“A lot of events have become combined and for all of the major events, they’ve got prize money now,” Grinham mentioned.

At 21, Grinham received a name as much as the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games the place she gained silver … and 20 years later, she was sure her bronze medal from the ladies’s doubles on the Gold Coast Games could be her final Commonwealth Games prize.

But Grinham simply couldn’t put down the racquet.

“A lot of players over the years tend to get injuries that end their careers in their early 30s but, touch wood, I’ve managed to stay relatively fit, without any serious injuries and maintain the standard,” Grinham mentioned.

Most elite squash gamers would prepare two periods a day, spending anyplace from three to 5 hours coaching as much as six days per week.

Grinham mentioned her coaching schedule was a bit totally different to most elite athletes.

“My days aren’t as hectic as they used to be when I was younger,” she mentioned.

“Spending time doing things like stretching and ‘prehab’ is a lot more important for me these days.”

She nonetheless makes time for one session of squash a day on the National Squash Centre on the Gold Coast adopted by some further cardio or velocity work.

“I just try to stay away from too much impact work because you know I’m getting a little bit older, so I want to save my joints as much as possible,” Grinham mentioned.

Grinham and her doubles companions Donna Lobban and Ryan Cuskelly are as a result of compete on the World Doubles Championships from April 5-9 in Glasgow.

It is the one main lead-up occasion to the Commonwealth Games and is used to find out seeding.

