IRS Opening Taxpayer Assistance Centers In Detroit, Other US Cities

(CBS Detroit) — With tax season underway, the IRS is providing face-to-face assist at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers throughout the nation.

Officials say the facilities can be open the second Saturday of the month starting Feb. 12 via May. A complete of 35 facilities will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Detroit (500 Woodward Ave.) and different cities.

The IRS is advising taxpayers to file early as a result of a backlog attributable to the pandemic.

“The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period,” stated IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance.”

Officials say to convey the next info:

Current government-issued photograph identification

Social Security playing cards and/or ITIN numbers for your self, your partner and dependents (if relevant)

Any IRS letters or notices you’ve obtained and supporting paperwork

During your go to, IRS employees may additionally request:

Current mailing tackle

Email tackle

Bank account info to obtain funds or refunds by direct deposit

Masks are required and social distancing can be adopted at these occasions.

For extra info, go to IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

