World
IS claims Pakistan bombing that kills 56 at Shiite mosque – Times of India
PESHAWAR: The Islamic State says a lone Afghan suicide bomber struck inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern metropolis of Peshawar throughout Friday prayers, killing not less than 56 worshippers and wounding 194 individuals.
The Islamic State affiliate within the area often known as Islamic State in Khorasan province and headquartered in Afghanistan claimed Friday’s devastating assault in a press release translated by the SITE Intelligence group.
The assertion was posted on the group’s Amaq News Agency. The assertion recognized the attacker as Afghan, posted his image and mentioned “Islamic State fighters are constantly targeting Shi‘ites living in Pakistan and Afghanistan despite the intense security measures adopted by the Taliban militia and the Pakistani police to secure Shi’a temples and centers.”
The carnage on the mosque buried deep contained in the slender streets of Peshawar’s outdated metropolis was horrific.
According to the spokesman at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, Asim Khan, lots of the wounded have been in essential situation. Scores of victims have been peppered with shrapnel, a number of had limbs amputated and others have been injured by flying particles.
Peshawar Police Chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan mentioned the violence began when an armed attacker opened hearth on police outdoors the mosque in Peshawar’s outdated metropolis. One policeman was killed within the gunfight, and one other police officer was wounded. The attacker then ran contained in the mosque and detonated his suicide vest.
The suicide bomber had strapped a strong explosive gadget to his physique, filled with 5 kilograms (12 kilos) of explosives, mentioned Moazzam Jah Ansari, the highest police official for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province the place Peshawar is the capital.
The gadget was hidden beneath a big black scarf that lined a lot of the attacker’s physique, in accordance with CCTV footage seen by The Associated Press. The footage confirmed the bomber transferring rapidly up a slender road towards the mosque entrance. He fired on the police defending the mosque earlier than coming into inside.
The Islamic State affiliate within the area often known as Islamic State in Khorasan province and headquartered in Afghanistan claimed Friday’s devastating assault in a press release translated by the SITE Intelligence group.
The assertion was posted on the group’s Amaq News Agency. The assertion recognized the attacker as Afghan, posted his image and mentioned “Islamic State fighters are constantly targeting Shi‘ites living in Pakistan and Afghanistan despite the intense security measures adopted by the Taliban militia and the Pakistani police to secure Shi’a temples and centers.”
The carnage on the mosque buried deep contained in the slender streets of Peshawar’s outdated metropolis was horrific.
According to the spokesman at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, Asim Khan, lots of the wounded have been in essential situation. Scores of victims have been peppered with shrapnel, a number of had limbs amputated and others have been injured by flying particles.
Peshawar Police Chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan mentioned the violence began when an armed attacker opened hearth on police outdoors the mosque in Peshawar’s outdated metropolis. One policeman was killed within the gunfight, and one other police officer was wounded. The attacker then ran contained in the mosque and detonated his suicide vest.
The suicide bomber had strapped a strong explosive gadget to his physique, filled with 5 kilograms (12 kilos) of explosives, mentioned Moazzam Jah Ansari, the highest police official for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province the place Peshawar is the capital.
The gadget was hidden beneath a big black scarf that lined a lot of the attacker’s physique, in accordance with CCTV footage seen by The Associated Press. The footage confirmed the bomber transferring rapidly up a slender road towards the mosque entrance. He fired on the police defending the mosque earlier than coming into inside.