Is Fikile Mbalula, international man of mystery, in Ukraine or SA? We will know at 10:00 on Monday | News24

Fikile Mbalula seems to be in South Africa.

His whereabouts turned a matter of hypothesis after a cryptic tweet that he had landed in Ukraine.

No clarification for the Ukraine tweet has, as but, been provided.

The supposed thriller of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s whereabouts can be cleared up at 10:00 on Monday morning.

On Saturday morning at 10:53, Mbalula raised quizzical eyebrows when he tweeted, “Just landed in Ukraine.”

As many South African Twitter customers commiserated with the Ukrainian individuals over this, no rationalization was forthcoming from Mbalula.

News24 reported on Saturday that Mbalula and all his spokespeople were not immediately available to shed any mild, however ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe mentioned: “I suspect he has been hacked.”

Several Twitter customers speculated that Mbalula’s presence was a part of the Russian invasion, as he was certain to depart a path of destruction in his path.

There was, subsequently, full radio silence from the normally prolific tweeter, Mbalula.

But he caught his head up from the Twitter trenches about 28 hours after his preliminary tweet.

Just landed in Ukraine ???? — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 5, 2022

At 14:48 on Sunday, Mbalula tweeted: “Tomorrow I’ll conduct an oversight visit to DLTCs in the Gauteng province. I will also speak on the approaching deadline for the Extension of Licence Validity and other related issues.”

There was additionally an invite for the media to accompany Mbalula to driving licence check centres (DLTC) in Gauteng.

At the time of writing, no clarification for the Ukraine tweet was provided.

Before his cryptic tweet about touchdown in Ukraine, Mbalula retweeted the Russian Embassy in South Africa, who thanked South Africans for his or her assist of Russia in “fighting Nazism in Ukraine”.

In a really uncommon diplomatic transfer, the German embassy in South Africa responded, saying Russia is “is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain”.

“It’s definitely not ‘fighting Nazism’. Shame on anyone who’s falling for this,” the German tweet learn.

With regard to the Russian invasion, the South African authorities has publicly mentioned it’s practising “quiet diplomacy” – and that it’ll not choose sides.

