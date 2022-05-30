Is Hardik Patel joining BJP today? What he said on buzz

Former Congress chief Hardik Patel denied hypothesis that he’ll be part of the BJP on Monday, and took to Twitter to assault the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the killing of widespread Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. “I am not joining BJP tomorrow…will let you know if something like this happens,” Patel advised PTI on Sunday. Patel, who rose to prominence main the Patidar quota stir, left the Congress just lately.

Attacking the Bhagwant Mann authorities within the northern state, Patel tweeted, “Punjab has realised with a very sad incident today as to how deadly it is for any government to go into chaotic hands. Brutal murder of an international kabaddi player a few days ago, and a famous young artist Sidhu Moosawale today is raising important questions.” “The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people.

My tribute to Sidhu Moosewala,” he stated in one other tweet. Moosewala was shot useless in Punjab’s Mansa district, with police there claiming it could be the fallout of an inter-gang rivalry. The Patidar quota agitation chief had just lately resigned because the Gujarat Congress working president and from the celebration’s main membership.

Before quitting, Patel (28), who had joined the Congress in 2019, wrote a scathing letter to celebration chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the celebration “only played the role of a roadblock” over sure key points within the nation and was “merely reduced to opposing everything”. He had additionally just lately praised the BJP for its “decision making” management.