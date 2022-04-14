Is Kajal Aggarwal DROPPED from Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s Acharya? Here’s what we know

Image Source : TWITTER/@KAJALFANKIRAN Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s upcoming film ‘Acharya’ unveiled the theatrical trailer forward of the film’s launch on April 13, which not solely establishes the father-son duo as comrades defending the holy land and divine forest close to ‘Dharmasthali,’ but in addition irks Kajal Aggarwal‘s fan as she was seen nowhere within the video. Also, the actress, who was alleged to play one of many leads within the movie, selected to not share the ‘Acharya’ trailer.

Fans, who had been anticipating to see the mommy-to-be Kajal within the trailer, had been upset by her absence. “In a 2.33-minute trailer, the makers didn’t care to show at least a glimpse of Kajal’s role, which isn’t fair,” one in all her followers wrote. Assuming that she has been dropped from the movie, a consumer requested, “Is Kajal’s role in the movie cut?”. “Perhaps her role isn’t introduced to keep the suspense going?” asks one commenter. ALSO READ: Acharya trailer OUT: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s passion to protect Dharmasthali forest is intense

Watch the trailer right here:

‘Acharya,’ directed by Koratala Siva, confirmed Ram Charan because the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a hyperlink between the holy land and a divine river. The trailer additionally implies that Charan is nothing greater than Chiranjeevi’s shadow, despatched for defense. The different half of the trailer options Chiranjeevi within the title position, dealing with off in opposition to the villain, performed by Sonu Sood. One of probably the most intriguing features is the duo’s display time collectively, whereas the background music is an added bonus.

The movie additionally stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal as the feminine leads. Set to be launched on April 29, Acharya garnered a number of consideration following the discharge of the trailer.

