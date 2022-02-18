A distinguished native chief of the extremist Islamic State (IS)

group was killed along with his aide on Thursday in an airstrike in

Iraq’s western province of Anbar, the Iraqi navy stated, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

Based on intelligence studies, the Iraqi forces carried out the

airstrike in a desert space in Anbar province that destroyed a

car and killed two IS militants aboard, Spokesperson for the

commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces Yahia Rasoul stated in a

assertion.

One of the killed was chief of IS group in Anbar province,

nicknamed “Abu Malokah,” the assertion stated.

An military supply instructed Xinhua that the airstrike focused a truck

within the desert and burned it.