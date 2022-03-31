Is Russia Shifting Strategy? – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Is Russia Shifting Strategy? Tug of War After the newest spherical of in-person talks between Ukraine and Russia, Moscow stated it might “drastically reduce” navy exercise round two main Ukrainian cities. However, many consultants stay skeptical about this technique shift and imagine peace might nonetheless be a good distance off. CNN Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt lays out what each side are in search of in negotiations and examines President Biden’s unscripted feedback about regime change in Russia. He additionally tells us a few Ukrainian hotline being utilized by Russian households making an attempt to find their family members on the battlefield. Recorded on March 29, 2022. Mar 30, 2022 17 minutes