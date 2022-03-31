Americas

Is Russia Shifting Strategy? – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 hours ago
28 1 minute read




Is Russia Shifting Strategy? – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio


9 AM ET: Russian morale low, Biden on fuel costs, US wins by dropping & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Thu, Mar 31


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

Tug of War takes listeners to essentially the most risky corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

Is Russia Shifting Strategy?

Tug of War

After the newest spherical of in-person talks between Ukraine and Russia, Moscow stated it might “drastically reduce” navy exercise round two main Ukrainian cities. However, many consultants stay skeptical about this technique shift and imagine peace might nonetheless be a good distance off. CNN Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt lays out what each side are in search of in negotiations and examines President Biden’s unscripted feedback about regime change in Russia. He additionally tells us a few Ukrainian hotline being utilized by Russian households making an attempt to find their family members on the battlefield. 

Recorded on March 29, 2022.

Mar 30, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button