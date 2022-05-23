‘Is she not there?’: Anthony Koletti’s question to court after Melissa Caddick disappeared

After 12 hours, the Australian Federal Police and ASIC investigators left the Wallangra Road home at 6.30pm. They had been the final folks, aside from her husband Anthony Koletti and her teenage son, to ever see the fraudster once more. On the morning after the raid, Koletti despatched Caddick a textual content message at 7.16am saying: “You Okay, have you got your key.” There was no reply, and he found she’d left her telephone, keys and pockets behind. Melissa Caddick with husband Anthony Koletti. Credit:Facebook When she nonetheless hadn’t come dwelling that evening, Koletti, a hairdresser and aspiring musician, drove across the quiet neighbourhood streets with the home windows of his sports activities automobile down as he performed “full blast” the music he had made for his spouse. He hoped this could lure her out of hiding. Caddick had been ordered to attend courtroom at 9.45am on Friday, November 13, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the courtroom proceedings had been by way of an audiovisual hyperlink. As revealed within the podcast, there was a unprecedented flip of occasions that morning.

Instead of Caddick becoming a member of proceedings, it was her husband who dialled in. It’s clear from the courtroom transcript he hoped to seek out his spouse on-line. “Melissa Caddick is my wife. Is she not there?” he requested Justice Jayne Jagot. He made no point out that his spouse was lacking, however 10 minutes after the courtroom completed, Koletti rang one of many AFP officers who had attended their home. She urged him to report his spouse’s disappearance. Half an hour later, he rang Isabella Allen, from ASIC, asking her recommendation. She too informed Koletti he should instantly lodge a lacking particular person’s report with the native police.

There is nothing to counsel Koletti was concerned in his spouse’s fraud or her disappearance. Loading Those who witnessed their relationship defined that Caddick was so controlling it was possible that Koletti was anxious about doing the incorrect factor, so as an alternative, he did nothing. After one other two-hour delay, Koletti lastly informed Bondi police round midday that his spouse was lacking. By now his spouse had been lacking for 30 hours or possibly extra. However, his lawyer lately made the startling declare that the final time Koletti has seen his spouse was on the day of the raid. “Mr Koletti last saw the Defendant [Caddick] on 11 November 2020,” stated an announcement filed with the Federal Court in April.

In different interviews Koletti stated he had final seen his spouse at 4am on November 12. In October 2021, he informed Channel 7’s Spotlight program that there had been no dialogue in regards to the dramatic occasions that day. “She was just absolutely shell-shocked. She went straight to sleep … I went to sleep at 4am. I held her. I just felt that I had to console her. So we just cuddled and spoon as usual.” Her son later informed police he heard the entrance door open and shut at 5.30am on November 12. During all of the hours his spouse was lacking, Koletti didn’t ring any of Caddick’s household, associates or staff to verify if she was with them.