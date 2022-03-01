Is Shibani Dandekar pregnant? Actress’ latest photo with Farhan Akhtar sparks rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

Highlights Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on Feb 19

The couple hosted an intimate bash with solely shut family and friends in attendance

Their newest picture shared on Instagram has sparked being pregnant rumours

Shibani Dandekar’s newest picture with Farhan Akhtar has led followers to invest if she’s pregnant. In the picture, shared by her on Instagram, the newlyweds are seen fortunately posing for the digital camera. Decked in a glittering, body-hugging costume, Shibani appears to be like beautiful, to say the least. The picture was captioned as “The Akhtars”. However, quickly after she posted the pics, followers took to the remark part asking her concerning the rumoured being pregnant.

“Looks like she is pregnant,” a consumer commented on the couple’s picture, whereas one other stated, “she is 3 -4 months pregnant.” “Child on board?” “Are You pregnant?” had been a few of the questions followers requested within the remark part. Take a take a look at the photographs:

Shibani additionally posted extra photos from the photoshoot. With the glittery costume, she selected tender make-up with brown smokey eyes rimmed with kohl and a nude lip. Her hair was tied in a excessive bun with some strands falling over her face. She completed off her look with a pair of spherical earrings. Check out:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in a fairytale marriage ceremony in Khandala final week, with shut family and friends in attendance. The couple had been relationship for round 4 years earlier than they determined to get married. Poste their marriage ceremony, the actress-VJ added her husband Farhan Akhtar’s final identify on her social media account. She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 movie ‘Roy’, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She began as a singer — she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major — earlier than turning right into a mannequin and actuality present contestant in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’. She was additionally one of many tv hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.