Is that a nuclear plant? The story behind those towers at the Winter Olympics ski jump





But Beijing’s ski bounce — Big Air Shougang — is drawing consideration for its a lot edgier, city setting.

Behind the skiers launching themselves off the 60-meter-high (196-foot) ramp are furnaces, tall chimney stacks and cooling towers on the location of a former metal mill that for many years contributed to the Chinese capital’s notoriously polluted skies.

The mill, based in 1919, ceased operations greater than 15 years in the past, as a part of efforts to clear the air within the capital forward of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

That left a big stretch of prime metropolis middle land, ripe for rehabilitation and regeneration, says engineering and design firm ARUP, which remodeled the location right into a bustling hub for tourism and artwork exhibitions.

Journalist Lianne Kolirin reported from London, and Nectar Gan and Tom Booth reported from Beijing.









