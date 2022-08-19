Americas

Is the drought good news for the Patriots’ Super Bowl chances?

WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has uncovered an interesting connection between dry New England summers and the Patriots winning the Super Bowl. While the drought is bad news for everyone’s lawn, it could be great news for Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and company.

