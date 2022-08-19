Is the drought good news for the Patriots’ Super Bowl chances?

\r\nIs the drought excellent news for the Patriots' Super Bowl probabilities? - CBS Boston\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has uncovered an interesting connection between dry New England summers and the Patriots winning the Super Bowl. While the drought is bad news for everyone's lawn, it could be great news for Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and company.\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link