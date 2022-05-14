Is this cat going to star in a film called Multiverse of Catness? People think so

The film Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness, since its launch just a few days in the past, has changed into an enormous hit. The social media platforms are additionally abuzz with numerous posts associated to the movie. Some are additionally sharing hilarious posts by giving a twist to the title “Multiverse of Madness”. Just like this cute and humorous submit involving a cat.

Shared on Reddit, the video reveals a cat standing in entrance of two mirrors and the outcome – a number of reflections of the cute ball of fur. Though the video isn’t current, it has captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared with the Doctor Strange film reference.

Take a take a look at the video which will depart you laughing out loud:

The video has been shared simply three hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 21,000 upvotes and the numbers are shortly growing. The submit has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“In the multiverse, anything is possible,” joked a Reddit person. “The illuminaCati,” shared one other referencing to a gaggle of superheroes that featured within the current Doctor Strange film. “Multiverse of Meowdness,” instructed a 3rd. “This is the latest entry in the MCU (the Marvel Cat Universe),” wrote a fourth.

