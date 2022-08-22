Is this Nigerian teen the next women’s golf prodigy?

“(My father) was pretty surprised by my question,” she mentioned. “He asked me if I really wanted to play this sport and I said, ‘yes,’ and he got me a coach and I started playing golf.”

Essien entered her first competitors the identical 12 months and proved to be a pure, putting first in her age group. “I found that really cool,” she mentioned.

“I’m really proud of representing my country because I’m making a name for myself and for my country,” she mentioned.

In late July, Essien clinched second place within the Under 19 Girls division on the Champion of Champions World Championship in Northern Ireland. “It was a really good experience for me,” she mentioned. Finishing 5 strokes behind first, Essein says she is pleased with how she performed.

“Everything happens for a reason — even though you come second or third, it means that you’re getting closer and closer to first,” she mentioned, noting the expertise of taking part in on a world-renowned course was a win in itself. “The fact that I could play on the same course as Rory Mcllroy played on and be in the same vicinity of all that history was really very important to me.”

As she continues to make a reputation for herself and her nation, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari is taking discover. Following the event, the president’s adviser launched a press release saying Buhari, “joins all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country.”

“It was really unexpected, and I appreciate it,” Essien informed CNN in response.

Following her desires

Time and time once more, Essien has confirmed she is not afraid of a problem. While she typically finds herself competing in opposition to older gamers, she says it really “gives me even more motivation just to do better.”

She says her positivity and drive is impressed by one among her best position fashions, Tiger Woods.

“He has shown a lot of resilience in the game,” she mentioned, noting his efforts to push by way of a collection of accidents and profession setbacks. “He just keeps playing golf and he really loves the sport, even though he’s not winning.”

Essien just isn’t the primary Nigerian golfer to should look elsewhere for position fashions. Georgia Ohoh , the primary Nigerian to play within the Ladies European Tour, beforehand informed CNN she needed to flip to tennis to search out inspirational athletes.

That’s partially as a result of golf is way from the preferred sport in Nigeria. According to the Nigerian Golf Federation, there are solely 58 courses within the nation. In 2012, it was estimated there have been solely about 200,000 golfers out of a inhabitants of than 200 million individuals (by comparability, greater than 25 million Americans performed golf that very same 12 months).

Essien says the absence of a extra established {golfing} program has been difficult, significantly in relation to financing.

She says her household has been “instrumental” in funding her profession, however it’s been a “struggle” and believes, “if I had a huge pot to work with, I would have done more competitions over the years than I did and won more trophies.”

Wanting to pursue extra alternatives, Essien, who was born within the state of New York however raised in Nigeria, moved again to the US in 2021 to enroll within the Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.

“The competition is high (in the US),” Essien mentioned. On a median day, {the teenager} says she usually practices for 3 hours after class, and it may be tough to navigate the fragile dance between pursuing knowledgeable profession and being an “average” teen.

“Sometimes I actually really want to go hang out my friends and just relax and be a teenager basically. But there are also priorities. I have to remember that if I want to be in a higher place in golf or in school then I have to put in the time in the work,” she mentioned.

Inspiring the subsequent era

In addition to turning into a golf professional, Essien desires to pursue a level in engineering with a specialization in synthetic intelligence.

“I hope to get a golf scholarship to a (top) university… and if it becomes possible, I hope to play in the LPGA,” she mentioned.

With a budding profession forward, she additionally hopes to pave the best way for different Nigerians for observe in her footsteps.

“I hope my achievements and where I am right now in golf can actually motivate Nigerians who want to play golf,” she mentioned, leaving aspiring golfers with this piece of recommendation: “work hard and keep a good mentality because everything happens for a reason and in due time, everything will go your way.”