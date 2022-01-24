Is this the rudest passenger ever?

Flight attendants and passengers had been left gobsmacked at what this flyer was doing in mid-air, as revealed on this stunning picture.

Flight attendants have been left gobsmacked at an image of 1 lavish passenger who introduced a whole tray of lobsters aboard her flight.

While most frequent flyers are inclined to keep away from meals that’s significantly pungent, the picture posted by the airline employee on social media confirmed that one lady merely couldn’t go with out, The Sun reported.

Redditors had been horrified by the snap of a buyer’s decadent meal, which took up a whole financial system class seat on the US home flight.

In the picture, the girl is seen sipping a drink with a big steel roasting tray in entrance of her crammed with a seafood boil.

A second humungous foil tray is nestled within the seat subsequent to her was a minimum of six cooked, shell-in lobsters – which seems to be far tastier than the standard airplane meals readily available.

The publish was then shared in a gaggle for cabin crew and flight attendants, with some calling out the inappropriate behaviour, as others stated it could be further, but it surely’s not in opposition to the principles.

One flight attendant famous: “Wow that is next level rude.”

Not everybody was in opposition to the daring transfer, as one crew member stated: “Is it annoying and extra? Yes.

“But doesn’t break any rules as far as I can tell. I’m just handing them extra trash bags, napkins, and asking for a crab leg.”

Another added: “I’m not here to police what people eat on the plane. As long as it’s put away for takeoff and landing, we are good.

“This is the most extra thing I’ve seen in a while and I’m honestly here for it.”

Another wrote: “And I thought it was bad the one time I had a family group of about eight all eating canned tuna salad.”

The image was posted on the subreddit, r/trashy, the place it turned clear that the majority Redditors had been impressed by the stranger’s boldness.

One particular person wrote: “How the hell? I can’t even bring a full tube of toothpaste on a plane.”

As one other responded: “She obviously bought a ticket for the lobsters.”

Someone on Reddit identified that they should have bought the meals within the terminal: “That’s probably a $200 meal with $20+ in lil bottles of liquor.”

“Of course, the airline and airport are cool with it. Might have come with metal utensils too.”

A jokester stated: “At least she brought enough for the whole plane.”

And, one other wrote: “Gonna look like a damn fool when there’s some turbulence and ya got lobster juice all over you.”

As a fifth wrote: “The little splashes of lobster juice on the upholstery and carpets that will continue to stink until every last vestige is removed by deep steam cleaning.”

But, on a critical notice, another person added: “Imagine if a person around her had a severe seafood allergy.”

As others urged passengers to be cautious of what meals they tackle planes.

This story initially appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.