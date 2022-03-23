Isaac’s Story: Athlete Advocate for the WHO QualityRights Initiative in Ghana

For a few years, there have been human-rights violations—plus insufficient care and assist—that deeply affected the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities in Ghana. The WHO QualityRights initiative in Ghana goals to cease this, with the assistance of Special Olympics Ghana. And who might carry perception and understanding to assist obtain this necessary objective? That particular person might solely be somebody with mental disabilities. Isaac Quansah Otchere, a Special Olympics athlete, was appointed to this significant function.

For the previous couple of years, Isaac has been advocating for the WHO QualityRights initiative—and making nice progress. He shares his expertise as an individual with mental incapacity, selling understanding and empathy amongst his audiences.

Isaac has additionally been concerned within the planning and implementation of the Face-to-Face coaching on QualityRights organized for Special Olympics Ghana coaches. He additionally advocates for individuals (particularly relations) to finish the QualityRights e-training.

In addition, Oscar additionally helps average Family Health Forums, inspiring all along with his perception and management.