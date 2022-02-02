Isabel Allende’s latest novel “Violeta”

Violeta, the protagonist within the novel, is born on the time of the Spanish Flu in 1920 and dies in the course of the Corona virus pandemic in 2020. Her closing thought, “It is a strange symmetry that I was born in one pandemic and will die during another”.



Allende begins the e book with the Spanish Flu which “brought first a terrible chill from beyond the grave, which nothing could quell, followed by fevered shivering, a pounding headache, a blazing fire behind the eyes and in the throat, and deliriums, ﻿with terrifying hallucinations of death lurking steps away. The person’s skin turned a purplish-blue color that soon darkened until the ﻿feet and hands were black; a cough impeded breathing as a bloody foam flooded the lungs, the victim moaned and writhed in agony, and the end arrived by asphyxiation. The most fortunate ones were dead in just a few hours”. The Chilean authorities responded to the disaster with “a stay-at-home order to curb the spread, but since no one heeded it, the president decreed a state of emergency, a nightly curfew, and a ban on free circulation of the civil population without due cause, under penalty of fine, arrest, and, in many cases, beatings. Schools were closed, as well as shops, parks, and other places where people typically congregated.”





In her 100 years of life, Violeta witnesses extraordinary occasions and historic adjustments on this planet, in her native nation Chile and in her private life. The Great Depression causes chapter of her father’s enterprise and he commits suicide. The household, evicted from their massive mansion within the capital metropolis Santiago, strikes to Nahuel, the distant Patagonian a part of the nation within the south “﻿a landscape of vast cold forests, snowy volcanoes, emerald lakes, and raging rivers”. Violeta comes of age surviving and dealing within the primitive and difficult situations of the agricultural life among the many native Mapuche Indians. She﻿learns to fish, entice rabbits, milk cows, saddle a horse, smoke cheeses, meats, fish, and hams within the round mud hut the place a pile of embers perpetually glowed. ﻿When she was fourteen, the native Mapuche Indian chief asks for her hand in marriage, both for himself or considered one of his sons. He presents his finest horse as cost for the bride.



The main occasion which upends her life and leaves a scar within the nation’s historical past is the violent overthrow of the socialist president Salvador Allende (her father’s first cousin) by the army coup in 1973. Her son, a leftist militant scholar, escapes to Argentina and ultimately will get asylum in Norway. Some of her kin and mates are killed, tortured and jailed by the regime. Her second husband, a pilot with personal plane, makes cash by collaborating with the army regime and the CIA. Her daughter dies of drug dependancy within the United States. Her grandson Camilo, a rebellious younger man, decides to grow to be a priest and devotes himself to the service of the poor.



Allende has narrated the story of Violeta as a sequence of letters to her grandson Camilo during which the hundred year- outdated grandmother needs to depart a sworn statement of her life. Allende had conceived her first novel “House of Spirits”(printed in 1982) when she obtained information that her 100-year-old grandfather was dying. She started to jot down him a letter that finally turned the manuscript of the novel. It was influenced by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel “One hundred years of solitude”.







The solely distinction between her first novel (House of Spirits) and the most recent one (Violeta) is that magical realism is lacking in the final fiction. The story of Violeta is narrated with out fantasies and fables, miracles and mysteries.







Allende stated in an interview, “All fiction is ultimately autobiographical. I write about love and violence, about death and redemption, about strong women and absent fathers, about survival. My life is about pain, loss, love and memory. Most of my characters are outsiders, people who are not sheltered by society, who are unconventional, irreverent, defiant. Struggle, loss, confusion, memory—these are the raw materials of my writing”. These are clearly evident within the story of Violeta who’s a powerful unbiased girl who defies the matriarchal Chilean society of the primary half of the 20 th century and goes via three marriages. This is much like the actual life story of Allende who has additionally married thrice, the final one on the ripe age of 77 in 2019 with a New York lawyer Roger Cukras, of the identical age. Violeta’s expertise of turbulence, exile and grief are not a lot totally different fromthe actual life struggling of Allende who had to enter exile to Venezuela in the course of the Chilean army regime. Violeta’s grief over the loss of life of her younger daughter is much like the premature loss of life of Allende’s personal daughter Paula on the age of twenty 9. Allende’s novel “Paula” relies on the life story of her personal daughter.







I’ve learn most of Isabel Allende’s books and loved her epic storytelling. Reading her books is like taking an extended journey full of poignant moments and recollection of reminiscences. I like and admire much more Allende’s personal actual life story of adventures and romance. She describes her private life with improbable wit and self-deprecating humour. She had suffered horrible private tragedies from which she has come out together with her strong-willed spirit. Even now at her superior age of eighty years, she lives a free-spirited California life with a full-blooded Chilean ardour. She says, “all the fundamental things in my life happen in Spanish, like scolding my grandchildren, cooking, making love and writing”.