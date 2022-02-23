Ishan Kishan Names Bowler He Finds Difficult Play Against, Says This Pacer “Gets A Little Extra Bounce” | Cricket News

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Ishan Kishan opened up about his struggles towards a sure class of bowlers he has confronted to this point in his profession. One such title that got here to his thoughts was England pacer Jofra Archer. Speaking in an interview to The Times of India, Kishan revealed his struggles towards pacers like Archer, specifically within the shorter codecs of the sport. When requested “What kind of bowlers trouble you?”, Kishan had a reasonably simple reply and stated: “The Jofra Archer kind. He gets a little extra bounce. His pace and run-up don’t match up. He comes in slow jogging. Playing shots off him is difficult. In One-day cricket, you get the time and can rotate the strike and target the other bowler. But in T20s, it is a very fast game.”

The trendy left-hand batter was lately picked up by MI within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction.

Kishan entered the public sale at a base worth of Rs 2 crore however little did he know that he would find yourself attracting patrons who had been able to splurge on him with cash hardly being an space of concern.

In that race, his former group MI got here out trumps and acquired him for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore, the costliest purchase on this public sale.

Kishan additional talked in regards to the difficulties Archer and related form of bowlers put ahead which bowling within the T20 format.

“In international cricket, you won’t be served balls on a platter to hit sixes. You must make your own space, move around the crease. Doing that to Archer is a bit difficult,” he added.