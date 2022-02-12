Ishan Kishan posts video as Mumbai Indians pick him for ₹15.25 crore, says ‘I’m coming home’

IPL 2022 public sale: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, until now, has turn into the costliest purchase within the ongoing mega public sale after Mumbai Indians picked him for a colossal quantity of ₹15.25 crore.

His base worth was ₹2 crore however that went as much as inside just a few seconds. In this bidding battle, which passed off in Bengaluru, Punjab Kings gave a tricky struggle to Mumbai Indians earlier than dropping out of the race.

Ishan Kishan, quickly after the public sale, took to Twitter to share a video. “I’m coming home,” the cricketer wrote and tagged the official Twitter deal with of Mumbai Indians. He additionally shared a coronary heart emoticon alongside along with his publish. The video exhibits him saying, “I am coming home.” He then goes on to thank everybody who made it attainable.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared a bit of over an hour in the past. Since being posted, the clip has amassed greater than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally gathered about 24,000 likes and counting.

“Congratulations champ. Happy for you,” wrote a Twitter consumer. Another particular person posted a number of coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. “I am so happy,” reacted a 3rd.

Mumbai Indians additionally took to Twitter to share about Ishan Kishan. In the tweet, they referred to as him their “most prized possession.” Here’s what they tweeted:

What are your ideas on the video posted by Ishan Kishan the place he tagged Mumbai Indians?