Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastava ties the knot with Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh share wedding photos and videos : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava wedded very long time photographer boyfriend Kapil Tejwani on January 22. The nuptials had been an intimate affair with solely members of the family and shut buddies in attendance. Mansi’s Ishqbaaz and Kundali Bhagya co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh, amongst others graced the occasion.

The non-public pictures and movies from the marriage had been shared by the couple on their Instagram tales. The superstar visitors additionally posted many pictures and movies from the ceremonies. Mansi Srivastava shared pictures from her engagement and wrote, “Till death do us apart and till death do us Party ❤Said yes to @visualsbykapil

Actress Surbhi Chandna shared photos of herself and the happy bride. She captioned it, “From Ms to Mrs Finally #kapilgetsmansified.” Shrenu Parikh posted the picture, “Yeh lo… khol Di yaadon ki tijori! Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures Cz we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for Each one of us! Here’s to a Happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil.”

Mansi Srivastava is an Indian tv actress. She made her tv debut in 2012 by means of Suvreen Guggal and gained recognition along with her performances in Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Sasural Simar Ka, Ishqbaaaz, Divya Drishti and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

