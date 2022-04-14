‘Ishrat Jahan, 13th blast’: Fadnavis’ Twitter jibe at Pawar on ‘Kashmir Files’

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed Nationalist Congress Party and its chief Sharad Pawar over his a number of latest statements on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and mentioned his remarks are usually not stunning in any respect. Posting an extended Twitter thread of reports articles, Fadnavis dug up NCP’s outdated monitor file of ‘appeasement coverage and politics and polarising the society on communal foundation’.

On one hand,we’re celebrating start anniversary of Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar ji,who was towards the inclusion of #Article370 granting particular standing to Jammu & Kashmir. But look what’s being mentioned going towards the needs&values of Dr.Ambedkar ji!https://t.co/oflzX20wYR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 14, 2022

Sharad Pawar mentioned a film like The Kashmir Films shouldn’t have been cleared for screening. “But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger among people,” the NCP chief earlier mentioned. On a number of events, he repeated his feelings towards the film which Fadnavis mentioned is no surprise in any respect.

“In fact, they are totally in line with NCP’s decades old track record of appeasement policy and politics and polarising the society of communal basis,” Fadnavis wrote. Sharing information articles, Fadnavis claimed Sharad Pawar had termed Ishrat Jahan as ‘harmless’; had coined the phrase ‘Hindu terror’ first.

During 1993’s Mumbai blast, Sharad Pawar “invented a 13th blast in a Muslim area”, Fadnavis mentioned. “Instead of law and order, appeasement was his first priority,” the previous CM added.

“Why such double standards when we expect communal harmony? Why does a movie based on real testimonials of sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits disturb someone? Just because it doesn’t suit the pseudo-secular agenda?” Fadnavis mentioned.

“The Kashmir Files movie is not against any religion but it is against those who chose to look the other way when people were suffering, because they felt that it suits their political agenda of appeasement, thereby achieving a communal divide??” the previous chief minister mentioned.