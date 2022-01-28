ISIS attack in Libya kills three security personnel: Interior ministry

Fighters linked to ISIS terrorist group have killed three Libyan safety personnel within the nation’s southwest, the inside ministry stated Thursday.

The assault on Wednesday, within the desert some 700 kilometers (430 miles) south of Tripoli, “targeted a patrol of the Umm al-Aranib Martyrs’ Brigade, killing three of its members,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that authorities forces had “killed four members of Daesh (an Arabic term for ISIS) and destroyed their vehicle.”

It stated a search was underway for different “terrorists” who had fled.

It stated the terrorists have been making an attempt to “undermine stability and terrorize civilians.”

ISIS had on Monday claimed it had attacked the identical brigade in the identical space per week earlier, killing two members.

The Umm al-Aranib Martyrs’ Brigade is basically made up of members of the long-marginalized Tubu ethnic group.

Libya has been roiled by lawlessness because the 2011 fall of former ruler Muammar Gaddafi, with an array of armed teams vying for management.

ISIS, inspired by victories in Syria and Iraq, took benefit of the chaos to grab elements of the nation’s north and east, however after a string of offensives noticed it kicked out of its ultimate bastion Derna in 2018.

The group has continued to hold out small-scale assaults.

Read extra:

US, Russia at odds on extending UN Libya mission

Libya’s parliament debates next move amid election chaos