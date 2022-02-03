ISIS Chief “Removed From Battlefield” In Counterterror Op: US President

An in a single day raid by US particular operations forces killed the ISIS chief

President Joe Biden mentioned Thursday that the chief of the Islamic State group had been “taken off the battlefield” throughout a raid by US forces in Syria.

“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden mentioned in an announcement.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden added, utilizing one other acronym for IS.

A senior US official mentioned Qurashi had blown himself up throughout a nighttime airborne raid by US particular forces in northwestern Syria.

The bomb Qurashi detonated additionally killed members of his circle of relatives, together with girls and kids, the official mentioned.

Biden, who was attributable to make public remarks early Thursday on the raid, added that no US servicemen had been wounded through the operation.

The operation, through which Kurdish forces additionally took half, was performed within the Idlib area the place Qurashi’s better-known predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in an identical raid in 2019.

Qurashi, who was also referred to as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, changed Baghdadi after his demise in a US raid in October 2019.

