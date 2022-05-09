ISIS claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers | News24

ISIS claimed accountability for killing 11 Egyptian troopers.

The assault occurred within the Sinai Peninsula.

It is the heaviest lack of Egyptian troops within the area.

The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed accountability for an assault the day past that killed 11 Egyptian troopers within the Sinai Peninsula.

It was the heaviest lack of life the Egyptian military had suffered in years in its long-running marketing campaign in and across the Sinai in opposition to militants loyal to the jihadist group.

The group mentioned on its Amaq propaganda website:

IS fighters killed Egyptian troopers, seized their weapons and burnt down their place in West Sinai.

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been gripped for greater than a decade by an armed insurgency which peaked after the ouster of late Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

More than a thousand suspected militants and dozens of safety personnel have been killed for the reason that begin of operations, in line with official figures.

The military on Saturday mentioned 11 troopers had been killed and 5 others wounded in a firefight on the japanese financial institution of the Suez Canal abutting the Sinai.

The army mentioned the “terrorist” assault was in opposition to a water pumping station.

“These terrorist operations will not defeat the determination of the country and the army to continue uprooting terrorism,” President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pledged on Facebook.

Washington condemned the “terrorist attack in the Sinai targeting members of the Egyptian military” and expressed its condolences to the victims’ households.

France, the African Union, and Khartoum additionally denounced the assault.

