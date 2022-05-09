ISIS claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops

An ISIS affiliate in Egypt on Sunday claimed accountability for an assault that focused a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at the least 11 troopers.

At least 5 different troopers had been wounded in Saturday’s assault, in accordance with the Egyptian navy. It was one of many deadliest assaults on Egyptian safety forces in recent times.

Thousands of individuals attended separate funerals for the useless Sunday.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, in the meantime, presided over a gathering of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which incorporates the navy’s prime commanders, to debate the results of the assault, his workplace stated with out providing additional particulars.

The extremist group introduced its declare of the assault in an announcement carried by its Aamaq information company. The authenticity of the assertion couldn’t be verified however it was launched on Telegram as related claims have been previously.

The assault came about within the city of Qantara within the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastwards from the Suez Canal.

Extremists attacked troops at a checkpoint guarding the pumping facility, then fled the positioning. The navy stated troops had been pursuing the attackers in an remoted space of the northern Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt is battling an ISIS-led insurgency within the Sinai that intensified after the navy overthrew an elected however divisive president in 2013. The extremists have carried out scores of assaults, primarily concentrating on safety forces and Christians.

The tempo of extremist assaults in Sinai’s foremost theater of operations and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the navy launched an in depth operation in Sinai in addition to components of the Nile Delta and deserts alongside the nation’s western border with Libya.

