ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

ISIS on Saturday claimed duty for a lethal assault that killed 5 Egyptian troopers within the nation’s Sinai peninsula on Wednesday, the group mentioned on its Telegram channel.

Four others have been injured when armed males opened fireplace early on May 11 at a safety put up on the coast of northeastern Sinai just a few kilometers away from the border with the Gaza Strip, two safety sources mentioned.

The deaths adopted a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian troopers which was also claimed by ISIS, one of many deadliest assaults in recent times.

Egypt has expanded safety management overpopulated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a serious counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, however sporadic assaults by extremists linked to ISIS have continued.

