ISIS Claims Responsibility For Pakistan Mosque Blast

At least 56 folks have been killed and 194 wounded Friday by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar.

Beirut:

The Islamic State group claimed a suicide bombing that hit a Shiite mosque within the Pakistani metropolis of Peshawar on Friday, killing at the very least 56 folks.

“Today Friday, an Islamic State fighter succeeded in assaulting a Shiite mosque in Peshawar,” in northwestern Pakistan, the transnational jihadist group stated on its Amaq propaganda web site.

The lethal bombing got here on the primary day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — round 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who haven’t toured the nation in practically 1 / 4 of a century due to safety considerations.

