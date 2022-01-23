ISIS-Kurds battle after Syria prison attack kills over 120 in four days: Monitor

At least 120 individuals have been killed in ongoing battles between US-backed Kurdish forces and ISIS fighters after an assault on a Syrian jail, a struggle monitor mentioned Sunday, as clashes entered a fourth day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At least 77 IS members and 39 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces have been killed” in violence inside and outdoors the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh metropolis because the begin of the assault on Thursday, mentioned the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

At least seven civilians have additionally been killed within the combating, in response to the monitor.

Developing