ISIS ‘lover’ blows up aunt’s house in Baghdad for refusing his marriage proposal

An ISIS member in Iraq blew up his aunt’s home in Baghdad after she refused his marriage proposal to marry her daughter as a result of he lacks tutorial {qualifications}, Alsumaria News reported on Wednesday.

According to Alsumaria which cites a report by Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the person proposed to marry his cousin a number of occasions however his proposal was all the time rejected as a result of he doesn’t have any tutorial levels whereas the lady holds a grasp’s diploma.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspect thus positioned an explosive machine in the home and blew it up the subsequent day at 12:00 p.m. when his aunt, her daughter and son have been inside.

The explosion went off when the suspect dialed a cellular quantity related to the explosive machine, killing his male cousin whereas he was on the point of go to soccer follow.

The mom and daughter have been each unhurt by the explosion, the report stated.

The suspect was apprehended, and he confessed to planting and detonating the explosive machine, the Supreme Judicial Council stated, including that based on an intelligence report, he belongs to the “terrorist ISIS group.”

“Based on [the evidence] against the suspect and his detailed confession [to the crime], the evidence is enough to convict him and sentence him to death,” the council added.

Read extra:

US man, 21, pleads guilty after trying to join ISIS

New ISIS leader is brother of slain caliph Baghdadi: Sources

Woman in US stabs man during date in revenge for Qassem Soleimani killing: Police