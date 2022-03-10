ISIS names new leader, confirms death of predecessor

ISIS confirmed the loss of life of its chief Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi in an announcement Thursday and named Abu Hasan al-Hashemi aal-Qurayshi as his alternative.

ISIS extremists have “pledged allegiance” to “Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi as an emir over believers and the caliph of Muslims,” the group’s spokesperson mentioned in an audio recording.

The recording confirmed the loss of life of the previous ISIS chief together with the group’s ex-spokesman.

“Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi and the official [ISIS] group spokesman… Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi…were killed in recent days,” the brand new spokesperson mentioned.

The former chief blew himself up in early February during a US raid in northwest Syria, in response to Washington, in an space managed by rival extremists.

Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who led ISIS from 2019, was an ethnic Turkmen from the Iraqi metropolis of Tal Afar. He changed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a US raid in October that 12 months.

Little is thought concerning the new chief, who will function the group’s third chief since its inception.

He rises to the helm at a time when the group has been weakened by US-backed operations in Iraq and Syria aiming to thwart extremists’ resurgence.

The remnants of ISIS in Syria principally went to their desert hideouts from which they proceed to harass Kurdish-led forces and Syrian authorities troops.

A UN report final 12 months estimated that round 10,000 ISIS fighters remained lively throughout Iraq and Syria.

