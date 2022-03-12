ISIS Terrorists Launched Online Recruitment Campaign, Says Chargesheet

The NIA filed the supplementary chargesheet in opposition to two ISIS terrorists. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A supplementary chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in ‘Voice of Hind Case’ particulars how a conspiracy was hatched by banned terrorist group ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad in opposition to India.

In order to execute its nefarious plans, the NIA mentions in its chargesheet that an “organized campaign was launched over the cyberspace supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities”.

NIA filed the supplementary chargesheet in opposition to two ISIS terrorists Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, each residents of Srinagar, earlier than a Special Court within the nationwide capital beneath varied sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Out of the 2 accused charge-sheeted on Friday, the NIA mentioned Parvaiz is a key ISIS operative and a detailed affiliate of charge-sheeted accused Umar Nisar.

“He was also associated with AF-Pak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) based ISIS operatives and was actively involved recruitment for ISIS. After the arrest of Umar Nisar, he was appointed as head of ISIS activities in India and was handling media as well as ground activities of ISIS. He was actively disseminating ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms,” mentioned the NIA.

The different accused Tawheed Latief Sofi was additionally a detailed affiliate of beforehand charge-sheeted accused individuals Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi.

The NIA mentioned that Sofi was concerned in content material modifying and poster creation for ISIS propaganda journal, ‘Voice of Hind’ and had additionally carried out recees at Hindu temples, authorities buildings together with police stations to hold out subversive acts.

The case was registered by the NIA on June 29 final yr in opposition to cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates.

An earlier chargesheet was filed in opposition to 4 ISIS terrorists on this case on January 6 this yr.