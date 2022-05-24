ISIS troops gone into hiding and struggling for food in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado – report | News24

After heavy defeats this month, insurgents have gone into hiding solely to floor in seek for meals.

Security forces have mobilised to take benefit as insurgents launch prisoners they can’t feed.

Some Southern African Development Community nations have been reportedly happy with extending the SADC Mission in Mozambique.

In its newest report, Cabo Ligado, a battle observing entity, mentioned that within the first two weeks of May, Islamic extremists in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province went into hiding after heavy defeats.

Recently, the group surfaced in quest of meals and launched hostages they may not feed.

“After a flurry of violent activity in the previous two weeks, insurgents have once again withdrawn to their bases in the forests, appearing occasionally in search of food.

“Multiple incidents of raids for meals have been reported final week – and the insurgents seem like releasing hostages to scale back the variety of mouths they need to feed, although some hostages nonetheless serve a goal in serving to safe meals provides,” the report stated.

Citing a safety advisor report, Cabo Ligado mentioned: “On 10 May, insurgents raided the village of Nova Familia in Nangade district, stealing baggage of dry cassava and different foodstuffs with no reported civilian casualties.”

A Rwandan soldier walks in entrance of a burned truck close to Palma, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. Thousands of Rwandan troopers are helping Mozambique amid insurgency. Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP

Various other sources interviewed by Cabo Ligado corroborated the evidence that insurgents were not interested in battle or killings and were only scaring away people to seize food for survival.

Because of the insurgent’s position of weakness, security forces had been mobilising with notable arrests made. The largest contingent was on 13 May when a group of 12 were arrested after crossing into Tanzania in search of food.

SADC’s peacekeeping mission

Some Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries were reportedly satisfied with extending the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) well into next year instead of periodic three months which analysts said was not enough for planning.

A navy convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces rides alongside a mud highway within the Maringanha district in Pemba, Mozambique. AFP Alfredo Zuniga / AFP

The current mission approved by SADC was scheduled to end on 15 July, and likely would be reviewed for a longer period, sources told News24.

South Africa had come up with R2.8 billion in funding for its forces in the oil gas-rich Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique that would run up to April 2023.

“This [budget] reinforces the regional dedication in direction of a longer-term deployment, which is most definitely essential because the drive segues from a peace enforcement to a peacekeeping focus,” said Piers Pigou the Crisis Group’s senior consultant for southern Africa.

Hundreds of displaced flee assaults by armed insurgents in several areas of the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique. AFP Alfredo Zuniga, AFP

Two main forces were operating in Cabo Delgado – the SAMIM and the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF).

There had been an encouragement for the two forces to work together in sharing intelligence and joint operations. In April, the two forces undertook joint operations in SAMIM’s territory the Macomia district where life is being gradually restored to normal.

Besides the joint operation, the deal between Rwanda and Mozambique in the peacekeeping mission remains shrouded in secrecy.

“Notwithstanding the spectacular outcomes from Rwanda and to a lesser extent SAMIM forces within the discipline, a complete of 4 000 worldwide personnel in assist of Mozambican safety forces will battle to take care of widespread pacification of insurgents within the present circumstances. Security efforts want first to be consolidated,” added Pigou.

On the bottom, RDF was higher resourced than SAMIM and Pigou known as it an “efficient well-oiled machine” whose daily budget could be around R16 million a day which was two times what SAMIM had at its disposal.

With South Africa carrying the bulk of the SAMIM expenses, it had been agreed that the force needed a different funding model away from “self-funding”.

Therefore, like RDF, the SAMIM had utilized for funding from the European Peace Facility.

