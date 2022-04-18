ISIS vows ‘revenge’ for ex-leader’s death, calls for taking advantage of Ukraine war

The ISIS group on Sunday vowed “revenge” over the killing of its former chief, calling on supporters to benefit from struggle in Ukraine to stage assaults in Europe.

“We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge” over the loss of life of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi and the group’s former spokesman, an audio message attributed to the group and circulated on the Telegram messaging app mentioned.

The group’s new spokesman, Abu-Omar al-Muhajjir, additionally referred to as on supporters to renew assaults in Europe, profiting from the “available opportunity” of “the crusaders fighting each other” — in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The militant group’s earlier chief died in early February when he detonated a bomb to keep away from seize throughout a US raid in northwest Syria, the White House and US defence officers mentioned.

On March 10, the group confirmed his loss of life, together with the group’s former spokesman, naming Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as the brand new chief.

Little is thought concerning the new chief, who’s the extremist group’s third chief since its inception.

After dropping their final territory underneath a navy onslaught backed by the US-led coalition in March 2019, the remnants of ISIS in Syria principally went into desert hideouts.

They have used such hideouts to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian authorities troops. The extremists additionally proceed to mount assaults in Iraq.

