ISIS women in Syria camp clash with police, one child killed

Women held in a camp housing households of ISIS militants in northeast Syria tried to kidnap their Kurdish guards Monday, an opposition battle monitor stated. The try led to a capturing that left one youngster lifeless and several other different individuals wounded.

A Kurdish official confirmed there was an try to kidnap feminine guards however had no rapid phrase on casualties. The sprawling al-Hol camp is the place tens of 1000’s of ladies and kids — principally wives, widows and kids of ISIS members — are held.

The assault within the camp got here days after ISIS’s prime chief, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a US raid on his safehouse in northwest Syria. The camp has witnessed dozens of crimes over the previous 12 months.

The incident additionally comes two weeks after ISIS fighters attacked a jail in Syria’s northeastern metropolis of Hassakeh, the place some 3,000 militants and juveniles are held.

The assault on the jail led to 10 days of preventing between US-backed fighters and ISIS militants that left almost 500 individuals lifeless. US-backed Kurdish fighters introduced the state of affairs beneath management finally.

President Joe Biden stated al-Qurayshi had been chargeable for the Syria jail assault.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated girls within the al-Hol camp tried to kidnap guards resulting in a capturing by which a 10-year-old youngster was killed and 6 girls and kids had been wounded.

The Observatory stated the capturing prompted a fireplace and the ladies weren’t capable of kidnap the guards.

Shixmus Ehmed, head of the Kurdish-led administration’s division for refugees and displaced, confirmed to The Associated Press that some camp residents tried to kidnap their feminine guards. He had no data on casualties.

Another Kurdish official who works within the camp stated he was not conscious of a kidnapping try however that there have been some riots in a small part holding principally international girls and kids. Speaking on situation of anonymity in step with laws, he stated seven girls and kids had been damage throughout Monday’s riots.

In the fenced-off camp, a number of households are sometimes crammed collectively in tents, medical amenities are minimal and entry to scrub water and sanitation restricted.

Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are positioned in al-Hol. Nearly 20,000 of them are kids.

Monday’s incident occurred within the separate, closely guarded part of the camp generally known as the annex. Another 2,000 girls from 57 different nations are positioned there and they’re housed with about 8,000 kids. The girls within the annex are thought of probably the most die-hard ISIS supporters.

The Observatory recorded 84 crimes contained in the camp in 2021 by which 89 individuals had been killed, together with two Kurdish police, 67 Iraqis and 20 Syrians.

