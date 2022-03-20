ISL 2022 Final: Hyderabad FC Beat Kerala Blasters FC On Penalties To Win First Title | Football News

Hyderabad FC edged previous Kerala Blasters FC in penalties to win the Indian Super League 2022 Final, on the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match ended as a 1-1 draw with Rahul KP giving Kerala the lead within the 68th-minute. Sahil Tavora discovered a late equaliser for Hyderabad within the 88th-minute, sending the sport into extra-time. Both groups failed to seek out the winner in extra-time and Hyderabad got here out on high in penalties, profitable 3-1 within the shootout.

