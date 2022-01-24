ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche’s Hat-Trick Helps Hyderabad FC Defeat SC East Bengal 4-0 | Football News

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a hat-trick as Hyderabad FC reclaimed atop the Indian Super League standings with a dominating 4-0 win over SC East Bengal on the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. Ogbeche’s triple strike (twenty first, forty fourth, 74th minute) prolonged his lead within the goal-scoring charts. Aniket Jadhav (45 1) additionally obtained on the scoresheet for the Nizams. The outcome took them to the highest of the desk with 20 factors, forward of Kerala Blasters FC on objective distinction. Joao Victor examined Arindam Bhattacharjee from a free-kick early into the sport following a robust begin by the Nizams. The goalkeeper was referred to as into motion a number of extra instances later after having to make saves from Sauvik Chakrabarti and Aniket Jadhav.

However, the custodian couldn’t preserve the ball out for lengthy as Bartholomew Ogbeche’s header escaped his grip and landed inside the online for the primary objective.

SC East Bengal gave a greater account of themselves after the drinks break within the first half. They virtually scored the equaliser however a save from Laxmikant Kattimani and a goal-line clearance from Joao saved the Hyderabad lead intact.

In the forty first minute, HFC doubled the lead after a comedy of errors by SCEB defence allowed Ogbeche to weave previous the goalkeeper and rating with ease.

Aniket Jadhav then added extra distress by scoring the third after a few minutes. His low shot from the left flank discovered the bottom-right nook and the Nizams went into the halftime break with a three-goal benefit.

Marcelo Ribeiro made his debut from the bench within the second half because the Red & Gold Brigade tried to discover a breakthrough.

However, it was HFC that scored the fourth as Ogbeche lastly obtained his first hat-trick of the season within the seventy fifth minute. Javier Siverio’s shot deflected into the Nigerian’s path, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the again of the online.

SCEB had a penalty awarded after Ribeiro was tripped contained in the field however the spot-kick was saved properly by Kattimani who accurately guessed Franjo Prce’s try.

The Nizams saved their clear sheet intact for the rest of the match and secured vital three factors.

Hyderabad FC will face Odisha FC of their subsequent fixture on Thursday whereas SC East Bengal awaits a stern take a look at from ATK Mohun Bagan within the Kolkata Derby in Margao on Saturday.