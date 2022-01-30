Sports
ISL: Bengaluru ends Kerala’s unbeaten run with 1-0 win | Football News – Times of India
VASCO: Bengaluru FC rode on Naorem Roshan Singh‘s sensible strike to finish Kerala Blasters‘ 10-game unbeaten run and break into the top-four for the primary time this season with a 1-0 win in an Indian Super League match right here on Sunday.
After a barren first half, Roshan scored from a spectacular free kick within the 56th minute, which turned out to be the decisive aim.
With the win, the Blues moved to the fourth place with 20 factors from 14 video games whereas Kerala remained in third place with 20 factors from 12 matches. They misplaced for the primary time since their first sport of the season.
Playing after greater than two weeks, Kerala seemed rusty within the opening exchanges with Bengaluru wanting the extra threatening facet to interrupt the impasse.
Danish Farooq and Prince Ibara got here near scoring however couldn’t hold their efforts on course earlier than Jorge Diaz’s botched clearance hit Sunil Chhetri and virtually went in however an alert Nishu Kumar cleared the ball off the road.
Both the defences saved issues tight throughout the cagey first half.
Bengaluru deserved a aim all alongside and it got here from a chunk of particular person brilliance early into the second half. Roshan, sensible all through the sport and the season, curled in a pleasant free-kick from simply exterior the field, his magical left foot sending the ball previous a diving Prabhsukhan Gill and at the back of the web.
Kerala tried arduous to attract degree however lacked the innovative that they’ve displayed this season within the last third. Harmanjot Khabra powered a volley straight at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu whereas moments later he was referred to as into motion once more, smothering a Adrian Luna shot after he was arrange by Diaz from the left-wing.
Bengaluru got here agonisingly near doubling their lead however substitute Cleiton Silva noticed his effort tipped away for a nook on the far submit by Gill.
Udanta then arrange Bruno Silva however his effort flew over the bar.
