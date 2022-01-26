Sports
ISL: Bengaluru FC register convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC | Football News – Times of India
BAMBOLIM: Udanta Singh scored a objective every on both facet of half time to assist Bengaluru FC register a convincing 3-0 win and crush Chennaiyin FC‘s hopes of going atop the desk within the Indian Super League on Wednesday.
Iman Basafa opened the floodgates for Bengaluru who have been lacking first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with Lara Sharma filling in for the star shot-stopper.
Basafa transformed from the spot within the twelfth minute earlier than Udanta made it 2-0 within the forty second minute. The pacy winger struck within the 52nd minute too to take the sport away from Chennaiyin and guarantee his facet moved to sixth within the desk with 17 factors from 13 video games.
Chennaiyin remained fifth with 18 factors from 13 matches, however a victory would have taken them on the high of the tree with Hyderabad FC having 20 factors from 12 outings.
It was a frantic jiffy on the Athletic Stadium right here after the Southern Derby received underway as each groups appeared determined to nostril forward. Chennaiyin had an enormous likelihood of their bid to take the early lead however Lukasz Gikiewicz’s shot from shut ricocheted off the bar and went out.
Two minutes later, Bengaluru have been awarded a penalty after Sunil Chhetri was fouled inside the world.
Basafa stepped as much as take the spot-kick and made no mistake, sending the keeper the incorrect with a tasty penalty that thundered into the highest left nook.
Chennaiyin tried arduous to attract stage with Germanpreet Singh and Vladimir Koman making an attempt their luck however to no avail as each the efforts went huge.
Just earlier than half time, Bengaluru double their benefit. Chhetri was on the coronary heart of the transfer and the enduring Indian captain confirmed composure and unselfishness of the very best order as he dummied his hit, reduce into his left and put the ball on a plate for Udanta to attain.
After the break, Bengaluru began bossing the sport and received their reward very quickly when Udanta doubled his tally with a cool end rounding Debjit Majumder in Chennaiyin objective after snatching the ball from Mohd Sajid Dhot with Slavko Damjanovic failing to avert the hazard too.
It was Blues from there on as Prince Ibara and Rohit Kumar seeing their efforts bear no fruit.
Chennaiyin lacked attacking intuition upfront till Lallianzuala Chhangte pressured Lara into an outstanding save to sum up a very good day in workplace for Bengaluru.
