ISL: Daniel Chukwu’s lone goal hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over FC Goa | Football News – Times of India
BAMBOLIM: Jamshedpur FC inflicted an enormous blow to FC Goa‘s aspirations for a play-off berth with a solitary objective win in an Indian Super League (ISL) match right here on Friday.
The win took Owen Coyle’s males to second place within the league desk however stored Derrick Pereira’s males caught at ninth place with 4 video games with out a win.
The solitary objective got here via Daniel Chima Chukwu (forty ninth minute), who scored on his first outing for Jamshedpur after signing for them within the January switch window.
The match had an eventful begin with Chukwu sending his left-footed shot narrowly extensive off the mark.
On the opposite finish, Ivan Gonzalez hit the underside of the crossbar with a header. The rebound fell to Edu Bedia whose low shot was brilliantly saved by TP Rehenesh. The Gaurs threw in additional subsequent assaults on the JFC defence however to no avail.
The first half was very feisty to say the least, which led to 3 yellow playing cards being handed out to Alex Lima, Anwar Ali and Daniel Chukwu respectively.
The accidents and stoppages led to 4 minutes of added time however neither staff managed to interrupt via the defences and rating the opening objective.
The second half began with JFC pushing for a objective they usually acquired one via the debutant Chukwu, whose volley was too highly effective for Naveen Kumar. The custodian acquired each arms on the ball however couldn’t stop it from slipping into the again of the online.
Ali got here near equalising for the Gaurs previous the hour mark however the ball didn’t go in after hitting the crossbar for the second time.
At the stroke of the eightieth minute, Airan Cabrera struck the crossbar for the third time for FC Goa with a left-footed volley.
FC Goa coach Pereira made a number of adjustments so as to change the course of the match. However, regardless of making a plethora of probabilities, the equaliser eluded them as Coyle’s males defended their lead with a collective power and secured the three factors.
FC Goa will subsequent face an formidable Odisha FC in Bambolim on Tuesday whereas Jamshedpur FC await the problem of an in-form Bengaluru FC on Saturday on the similar venue.
