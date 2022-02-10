Sports
ISL: Jamshedpur climb to second spot with convincing win over Kerala | Football News – Times of India
BAMBOLIM: Jamshedpur FC climbed to the second spot with a scientific 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters in a high-voltage Indian Super League match right here on Thursday.
Greg Stewart (forty fifth, forty eighth minute) scored two targets from the spot on both aspect of half time earlier than Daniel Chima Chukwu (53rd) discovered the again of the web for the third straight sport since becoming a member of Jamshedpur ranks.
Jamshedpur now have 25 factors from 14 matches, a sport lower than table-toppers Hyderabad FC who’ve 26 factors from 15 outings.
Kerala dropped to fifth after the loss with 23 factors from 14 video games.
Jamshedpur noticed extra of the ball within the early exchanges as each groups began cautiously, attempting to gauge what the opposite is doing.
There had been no actual probabilities earlier than the break after which Kerala obtained their act collectively and stored the ball extra with the likes of Abdul Sahal, Adrian Luna and Alvaro Vazquez having extra affect on the sport.
For Jamshedpur, Ritwik Das was impressed as he went previous a few Kerala shirts and into the field to arrange Jitendra Singh whose effort was blocked.
Denechandram Meitei then gave away an affordable penalty as he pulled Stewart down inside the world for the referee to level in the direction of the spot. The Scottish attacker stepped as much as take the spot-kick, sending Prabhsukhan Gill the mistaken means as he tucked the ball away into the fitting backside nook.
It was all Jamshedpur within the second half as they scored two targets to kill the sport within the area of 5 minutes.
First, Boris Singh was clipped contained in the field by Marko Leskovic handy the Men of Steel one other penalty. Stewart stepped up as soon as once more and doubled his tally from the spot, sending the keeper the mistaken means once more.
Chima then took the sport away from Kerala after Boris despatched in a low cross for the Nigerian to fireside dwelling on the half volley.
Ritwik Das then tried his luck from distance, seeing Gill out of his line, however the ball went onto the roof of the objective as Owen Coyle’s males dominated the roost.
