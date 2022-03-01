ISL: Jamshedpur FC Dethrone Hyderabad FC To Go Top Of Table With 3-0 Win | Football News

Jamshedpur FC knocked Hyderabad FC off their perch with a medical 3-0 victory over them in a top-of-the-table rescheduled Indian Super League encounter on the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Chinglensana Singh (fifth OG) scored an personal aim to assist Jamshedpur take the lead earlier than skipper Peter Hartley (twenty eighth) doubled the lead with Daniel Chima Chukwu (sixty fifth) extending his wealthy vein of kind along with his fifth aim since becoming a member of Jamshedpur to crown an excellent efficiency. Jamshedpur now are in pole place with 37 factors from 18 matches, two greater than Hyderabad (35 factors) with a sport in hand.

The result’s extra credible as Jamshedpur received in opposition to the leaders with out Greg Stewart who has been arguably their greatest participant. Stewart is serving a one-match suspension after choosing up 4 yellow playing cards.

Hyderabad made numerous adjustments to the aspect from the final sport with Bart Ogbeche additionally not stored within the combine.

The sport began on a frantic be aware, Chinglensana placing the ball in his personal internet after a Mobashir Rahman low shot took a depraved deflection off his foot and wrongfooted goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, enjoying for the primary time this season rather than seasoned custodian Laxmikant Kattimani.

The early aim damage the league leaders as they shifted gears, seeing extra of the ball within the closing third with Jamshedpur urgent them greater up the park. Aniket Jadhav pulled huge after beating his marker with a neat piece of ability whereas because the yellow shirts appeared to be discovering their mojo.

But Jamshedpur doubled their benefit from a set-piece. Alexandre Lima swung in a pleasant nook for Hartley to leap highest and head house throughout the face of aim leaving Gurmeet rooted to his spot.

At halftime, the Men of Steel led 2-0 and within the second half, the Owen Coyle-coached aspect by no means took their foot off the pedal. Hartley got here near doubling his aim tally from a nook and Chima dragged huge from shut.

The in-form Nigerian didn’t have to attend too lengthy although for a aim, slotting house a botched Khassa Camara clearance which was arrange for him by Lima. Hyderabad may have pulled one again however Javier Siverio missed from shut vary.