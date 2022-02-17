Sports
ISL: Jamshedpur ride on Greg Stewart double to edge past Mumbai in humdinger | Football News – Times of India
BAMBOLIM: Jamshedpur FC scored a late winner to beat Mumbai FC 3-2 and moved to the third spot within the factors desk of the Indian Super League right here on Thursday.
Greg Stewart (ninth) gave Jamshedpur the lead earlier than Ritwik Das (thirtieth) doubled the margin.
In the second half, Rahul Bheke (57th) pulled one again for Mumbai earlier than Igor Angulo missed a penalty however that did not matter as Diego Mauricio transformed from the spot within the 86th minute to depart the sport on a knife’s edge.
Stewart then transformed a penalty in added time to seal the difficulty.
Jamshedpur now have 28 factors from 15 video games, one adrift of leaders Hyderabad FC however with a match in hand.
ATK Mohun Bagan, positioned second, are additionally on 29 factors with 15 matches, the identical as Jamshedpur. Mumbai stay fifth with 25 factors from 16 matches.
Jamshedpur began on the entrance foot and obtained their reward after simply 9 minutes. An excellent piece of teamwork noticed Jitendra Singh cross the ball to Boris Singh simply outdoors the field with the latter relaying it to Ritwik Das who back-flicked it to an unmarked Greg Stewart.
The Scottish attacking midfielder slammed dwelling from near make it three targets in two video games as Owen Coyle’s group confirmed early intent.
Mumbai had been dealt one other blow when midfield linchpin Ahmed Jahouh needed to be taken off after he was hit on the shoe. Vinit Rai changed him.
At the half-hour mark, Jamshedpur double their lead. Ritwik was heading in the right direction this time, having to faucet within the best of finishes with nobody monitoring him down after Daniel Chima Chukwu acrobatically despatched in a low cross from the sting of the byline.
In the second interval, Bheke halved the margin by taking advantage of the ball coming at his ft after Igor Angulo’s try was saved by Rehenesh.
Mumbai saved placing strain on Jamshedpur and it paid off when Peter Hartley fouled Mourtada Fall inside the world and the referee pointed to the spot. Angulo’s effort although was saved by Rehenesh who made one other save exhibiting sensible reflexes.
Angulo was changed by Diego Mauricio within the 89th minute and the Brazilian striker made a right away affect, being fouled by Hartley contained in the field. Mauricio stepped up and slotted the ball within the centre to make it 2-2.
With 4 minutes remaining within the recreation, it was set for an exciting end.
It was heartbreak ultimately for Mumbai after the ball hit Vignesh Dakshinamurthy’s arm for the third penalty of the sport. Stewart despatched the keeper the flawed approach to hand Jamshedpur the much-needed win and all three factors.
